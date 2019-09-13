Four-legged friends battle for victory at Farmer Copleys dog show

Dozens of four-legged friends battled it out to be top dog at Farmer Copleys at the weekend.

A show was held at the venue on Saturday which saw canine competitors battling it out for rosettes across a range of events.

➡️ Click here for more photos of the dog show

Advertising it as ‘more like scrufts than Crufts’ there was no shortage of entries in the events, including the waggiest tail, best rescue, shiniest coat, the perfect puppy and the top awards for most fabulous fella and loveliest lady.

Ted Newton, event co-ordinator at Farmer Copleys said: “The day was a huge success, the weather was great and we welcomed so many wonderful dogs.

“We had loads going on including Focus Flyballers demonstrations, an agility course, our hay bale steeplechase and even Casa Canine with their swimming pool.

“Also all of our stallholders were fantastic and really added to a great day.”