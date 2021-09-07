Free beer for football fans during World Cup qualifier games

We Love Sport is offering a FREE pint to customers to enjoy whilst watching England and Wales compete in their World Cup qualifying games this week.

Wednesday night sees England take on Poland whilst Wales face Estonia, with fans watching at the pub able to enjoy a free pint on the house.

This comes as 81% of sports fans look forward to enjoying live sport in a bar or pub as consumer confidence continues to increase following the pandemic.

With over 500 pubs and bars across the UK, the We Love Sport app is offering a complimentary drink to users who download the app (or already have it), which can be redeemed at venues during sporting occasions until Friday, September 10.

As part of this, the free drink offer will be available for England and Wales fans this Wednesday evening (September 8) whilst cheering on their home teams.

This offer will be available for any We Love Sport registered user and is limited to one drink per customer.

There is a selection of 32 drinks available which can be easily redeemed at the bar or through the ordering app.

All customers need to do is order a participating drink then enter the code or show it to the server to be put through the ordering app or at the bar.

Stephen Cooper, sport marketing manager at Stonegate and We Love Sport said: “Last season saw empty stadiums and pubs across the country on match day and so the return of football is huge for fans across the nation. That’s why we want to truly celebrate, by offering pub-goers a free drink in one of our 527 pubs when sport is showing on the TV.

“All our sport pubs go through intensive training through our Fit For Sport programme on what great sport delivery looks like.”