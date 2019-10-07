Free insulation offered to Wakefield district householders

Free insulation is being offered to households in Wakefield to help keep heating bills down.

Wakefield Council is launching two new schemes to help residents stay warm while saving.

The first scheme, 'BeWarm Wakefield' which is part of the Wakefield Economic Growth Strategy, provides loft and cavity wall insulation and many households may qualify for free insulation regardless of their circumstance.

The insulation work is being delivered by the council's approved Better Homes Yorkshire insulation partner, JNR.

'BeWarm Wakefield' is the only council-endorsed loft and cavity wall insulation scheme in the district.

The second new scheme is the 'Home Energy Efficiency Fund' which is open to both owner occupiers and private rented properties across the district.

It provides qualifying households with a grant of up to 80 per cent towards the cost of heating and insulation improvements up to a maximum of £1,500.

All of the work is done by our approved contractors through Better Homes Yorkshire. For example, swapping your boiler costing £2,300 would only cost you £800 using this grant.

Low-income households and those who receive certain means-tested benefits may qualify.

​Coun Denise Jeffery, Wakefield Council's cabinet member for economic growth and regeneration, said: "Now is the ideal time to improve your home energy efficiency and reduce fuel bills as winter starts to arrive.

"We want to create warmer, healthier homes across the district and I would urge residents to apply now and see if they are eligible for either of the schemes."

"The council has been working with its partners to ensure that people across the district have access to help, advice and grants that make them warmer and healthier in their homes."

Residents can find out if they qualify or apply by contacting energyteam@wakefield.gov.uk or call 01924 305887.