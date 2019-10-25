Free trick-or-treat trail to be held in Wakefield city centre this half term

A free trick-or-treat trail will be held in Wakefield city centre this half term, offering young visitors the chance to go ghost hunting and search for creepy creatures.

The six-day trail will begin on Saturday, October 26, and will take place across Wakefield city centre, including both Trinity Walk and the Ridigns Shopping centres.

Children will be invited to find a spooky 'Bob the Mummy' hiding in 10 window displays across the city centre.

To take part, children can simply pick up an entry form from The Ridings Customer Service desk, find the ten terrifying locations, return the form to The Ridings Customer Service desk and collect a free Halloween treat.

Thomas Zane-Black, manager of Wakefield BID which has partnered with The Ridings and Trinity Walk for the trail, commented “Halloween can be great fun for all the family and we wanted to recognise this by providing a fun trail across the entire city centre to mark the occasion.”

For full details of the Trick or Treat Trail visit: www.omgwakefield.com/events/trick-or-treat