Freemasons make £3,000 donation to Prince of Wales Hospice

Freemasons Jim Stanley and Stuart Highfield, with Rebecca Taylor and Adrian Greenwood from the Prince of Wales Hospice.

Originating from the Mark Benevolent Fund, the official charity of the Grand Lodge of Mark Master Masons, it will make a huge difference in funding patient care at the hospice.

The Prince of Wales Hospice cares for patients with any life-limiting illness, including cancer, motor neurone disease and chronic heart and lung disease.

“It cares for anyone over the age of 18, either as a visiting out-patient, or on the ward where there is 24-hour specialist care.

Overall, The Freemasons group has donated £1.3 million to more than 250 hospices in England, Wales, the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man, in memory of HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

Stuart Highfield of Legioleum Mark Lodge in Castleford, visited the hospice to present the cheque.

Rebecca Taylor, community fundraiser at the hospice, said: “It was our absolute pleasure to meet with the wonderful members of the Mark Masons Hall when they visited the hospice to hand over the incredible donation earlier this month.

“There was quite a buzz as staff members came out to thank them for their generosity.

“This £3,000 will make a significant difference to patient care and we are so grateful that they thought of us.”

Founded in 1989, it was originally called The Five Towns Plus Hospice. A short time later Queen Elizabeth gave permission for the hospice to use its current name.

The hospice helps people live better with their illness, with over half who stay there eventually returning home.

Care is free and entirely based on need, but only about a 25 per cent of the cost is covered by the NHS. This means it has to raise more than £3m a year through shops, fundraising events, donations and fundraising initiatives in the community.

Of every £1 raised, 87p is spent directly on patient care and 13p is invested in raising more funds.