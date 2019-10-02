Fresh attempt to build traveller site near M62

Another attempt will be made to turn an area of land next to the M62 into a site for travellers, but objectors are gearing up to fight the plans once again.

An application has been sent to Wakefield Council for six traveller pitches on the land at Castle Gate in Stanley.

Similar plans were rejected in 2012 and 2017, while an inquiry into a similar application is scheduled to be heard in November.

Now a fresh application has been sent in, and has garnered more than 160 objections already.

However, there is a letter of support from the CEO of the Leeds Gypsy and Traveller Exchange, who says: “It is deeply disturbing that well-thought-through planning applications, such as this, to make suitable and desperately needed provision might be adjudicated against the expressed prejudice and stereotypical assumptions about the people who would reside on the pitches provided.”