Fresh plans to build homes on social club land

The land to the rear of the Cutsyke Sports and Social is to be used for five three-bedroom homes.

Although the club faces out onto Aketon Road, the homes will be accessed from Westwood Road.

The application is the second to have been approved, after plans for 10 two-bedroom apartments were given the green light by Wakefield Council’s planning department in October of last year.

The land to the rear of the social club.

Prior to that, there was a bid to build on the land which were passed in 2015, but which has since lapsed.

For the latest application, there were three letters of objection, with points raised including the loss of parking at the club, problems with noise and setting an ‘undesirable precedent’.