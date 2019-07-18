Friends and family climb the Yorkshire Three Peaks in memory of Sean

Friends and family of a man from Ackworth who died from a stroke aged 30 have raised money for a ‘quiet room’ for a hospital.

The group climbed Pen-y-Ghent – one of the Yorkshire Three Peaks – to raise money for a quiet room for end of life care at Leeds General Infirmary in memory of Sean Sockett.

The room will be used to help patients facing end of life care and their loved ones.

Sean collapsed at his home on the August 14 last year and spent 11 days at LGI.

Sean’s family said a quiet private palliative care room was not available for his end of life care and they wanted to provide one to help other families going through similar situations.