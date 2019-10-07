From Crackpot to Giggleswick: 17 of Yorkshire's most unusual place names and their meanings

We Yorkshire folk have a famously good sense of humour.

That might be why there are so many strange and downright silly place names to be found across the county. Here are 17 of the best and the meanings behind them.

1. Wetwang One of Yorkshires more hilarious-sounding place names, Wetwang is the name of an East Yorkshire village. Its said that the name comes from the old Viking word Vaetvangrr.

2. The Land of Nod Though it sounds like it comes from a fairytale, the Land of Nod is a real East Yorkshire village which apparently takes its name from a bible passage in Genesis 4:16.

3. Jump Head a few miles South East of Barnsley and youll find the village of Jump, which apparently gained its name from a stream miners used to have to jump over to gain access to the village.

4. Fryup Unfortunately, this hamlet in the North Yorkshire Moors doesnt take its name from the full English breakfast but from the ancient English first name Friga and up which means small valley.

