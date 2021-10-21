Fundraising football match for Rob Burrow and MND Foundation

Darren Powell.

It has been organised by Leeds United and Leeds Rhinos fan Darren Powell, who has arranged a string of charity games to raise cash for good causes.

The match is set to take place on Sunday October 24 at Hall Green United Sports and Social Club on Painthorpe Lame, Hall Green, Wakefield.

Kick off will be at 11am and gates open to the public from 10.30am.

Charity team The Kews will take on Yorkshire Athletic.

Darren said Rob is due to be at the match with his children who are due to be mascots at the game.

A previous charity match in August when The Kews played Rory's Rovers raised £8,000 for Rob and the MND Foundation.

Darren, from Wakefield, has helped to raise more than £70,000 over the last five years with his charity team called The Kews, named in memory of a friend who died of cancer.