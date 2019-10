It’s less than a month until Frickley Athletic hosts its annual fireworks display.

Organisers South Elmsall Town Council say the display by Galactic Firework Team is the biggest display for miles around.

The fireworks display will take place at 6pm on Sunday, November 3.

The evening will also include fairground attractions and live entertainment.

The event – at Frickley’s ground on Westfield Lane in South Elmsall – will kick off at 4pm and run on until 7.30pm.