Ghosts, ghouls and magical beasts will descend on Pontefract Castle today as the site celebrates its Hallowscream event.

Families are invited to wear their favourite costumes for the day of events, which will include face painting, a children’s disco, crafts, treats and games, as well as a trail around the castle grounds.

Hallowscream at Pontefract Castle runs from 5.30pm to 7pm on Thursday, October 31.