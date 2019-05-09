Gig to be held in memory of kind natured drummer Chris Steel

A charity concert will be held in memory of a popular South Elmsall musician who died aged 31.

Chris Steel had played in bands with his brother Peter since they were children, playing hundreds of gigs around the UK and in Germany

But earlier this year he took his own life, his brother said.

Now Peter has gathered together members of the bands Chris used to play in to raise money for mental health charity Andys Man Club.

Peter, 35, said: “It has left us in massive shock and completely heartbroken.

“We had no idea he was feeling this way as he seemed so happy to everyone he came across. He was a very kind natured lad who would do anything for anyone. I had only spoken to him on the phone a day before laughing and joking.

“Me and Chris played in indie rock bands together for years.

“We stopped playing a few years back now as we got older and the band packed in but we had some amazing crowds.”

The show will be opened up by young indie band Frequently Hooked followed by an acoustic set from Leon Pashley.

Then Chris and Peter’s old band Here’s Jonny will play followed by Ashes the band the brothers were in during their last four years of gigging.

Chris worked as a fabricator at concert experts Litestructures in South Kirkby, where he had spent 14 years. The firm, which works with some of the biggest artists in the world, has played a vital role in putting Chris’s memorial gig together.

Peter said: “I need to especially mention Litestructures for everything they’re doing, literally everything. Their director, Ben Brookes, is one fantastic guy.

“Chris was extremely popular at work and the respect the entire company has shown the family has been exceptional.”

The gig will take place outside of the Travellers Inn on Carr Lane in South Kirkby, on Saturday, June 8, from 2pm onwards. Admission is £5.