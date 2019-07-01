Grade-II listed Wakefield magistrates’ court building to be converted into flats

Wakefield’s former magistrates’ court has been given the go-ahead to be converted into flats.

The Grade-II-listed building on King Street has stood empty since the courthouse was shut in September 2016.

Now it has been given approval to be converted into 14 apartments and offices following a successful application by Outwood-based firm Tri-Core Developments Ltd.

It will be a mix of five one-bedroom and nine two-bed dwellings.

The existing cell blocks, in which prisoners waited for their court appearance, will be converted into storage areas.

The original building on the site dates back to 1777 and was the Tammy Hall.

It was restored and extended in 1878 to form a police station with a fire station to the rear.

In 1970 the building was converted into the magistrates’ court which had five separate court rooms.

Despite the site being listed and being surrounded by listed buildings, Wakefield Council’s planning department felt the development of the building was suitable.