Greek? Thai? Spanish? The city has it all and you can try it at a discount

Fancy eating out tonight?

We’re halfway through Wakefield’s second restaurant week and a range of the city’s top eateries are offering cut-price tastes of their signature dishes.

The restaurants on offer this year are Delphi, Robatary, Qubana, The Grill Pit, and Iris.

The offer ends on Sunday, September 15.

Delphi owner Alex Apostolopoulous said he’s happy to add some of the more traditional Greek dishes to discounted menu for a small surcharge.

He added: “If you want to go out in Wakefield you have Thai, Greek, Turkish, Ethiopian, Spanish. So many options so close by and that’s important for a city – ‘everything is here, my friend’. Before you go to the pub, have a good meal.”

TeT owner Linh Hoai Lethi said: “It’s great to see more activity in the city centre and we hope some customers who haven’t been before come to visit us.”

Qubana manager Eleanor Nash said: “You can expect a bit of a showcase of our most popular dishes. We want to give people the chance come out of their comfort zone.”