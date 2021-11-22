Hats off to Ackworth mum raising money for Wakefield district fuel poverty appeal

Diane Hall and her many hats! (photo Gerard Binks)

Challenge 25 aims to raise money to provide £25 emergency winter fuel grants to individuals and families in the Wakefield district struggling to pay their energy bills

The inspiration for Diane Hall's fundraising challenge was her multiple roles as a blogger, author, editor and publisher, charity bid writer, and deliverer of forensic linguistic workshops.

Diane said: “I have four jobs, various freelancing clients and a business, too. I wear many hats, as they say.

"So, I thought, why not actually wear many hats throughout the campaign - as I go to work, to the supermarket, put petrol in, and operate mum's taxi!

"The endurance is not physical, but I am enduring the humiliation of the general public thinking I've lost my grip on reality as I nip out for bread wearing a fez, or as I try and have a professional meeting with a latex turtle mask on."

Theresa Barrett, head of development at the Community Foundation Wakefield District said: “The idea to launch Challenge 25 came about because the average emergency winter fuel grant is £25, which provides an immediate benefit to individuals and families in crisis during winter.

"Last year, due to the generosity of the public and business community we were able to help over 800 families keep warm and this year we are aiming for over 1,000.

“We are therefore appealing to colleagues, friends and families to join Diane and help raise as many multiples of £25 as possible, in any way they fancy during November and December, so families don’t have to choose between eating and heating their homes.”

A number of other teams have also signed up and plan to fundraise in a multitude of ways including, football tournaments, sleeping a night in a warehouse and walking 25,000 steps in a day.

Teams can register online at www.wakefieldcf.org.uk.

Diane, said: “I wanted to be a part of this campaign as I believe no one should have to choose between feeding their family and heating their homes, but this is becoming more and more common, due to the escalation of fuel prices and the reduction of Universal Credit."