Heartbroken dog owner vows to never give up looking for missing pup, Mylee

A heartbroken dog owner has vowed never to give up on her puppy, as she marks the six month anniversary of her disappearance.

Mylee, a white Shih Poo with dark brown ears, was just 15 weeks old when she disappeared while on a walk in Havercroft in November.

People of lost dogs held a vigil on the road where Mylee was stolen.' Pictured is Lisa Toon - owner of Mylee.

She has now been missing for more than six months, but owner Lisa Toon continues to believe that she will be found.

Lisa, 49, said: “It’s still difficult. It’s not getting any easier.

“You’d think as time goes on that you could start moving on, but you just can’t. The loss is still there and we look into every lead.

“We still do it now, I look for her when I’m out and about. People must think I’m a bit strange sometimes.

“I’ve still got her beds and her toys and I won’t move them.

“I won’t stop looking and I won’t stop being optimistic that one day she will come home.”

More than 4,400 people have joined a Facebook group dedicated to bringing Mylee home.

Lisa said: “I can’t thank everybody enough for what they’ve done. I’ve been absolutely overwhelmed by the support and the donations.

“If it hadn’t been for a lot of people I don’t know what I would have done for the last six months.”

When Mylee went missing, she was white in colour, with dark patches on her ears and over her right eye. But Lisa warned she may have lost some of her darker colouring.

“She will have changed,” Lisa said. “I’m aware that she will have changed. Her ears are probably going to be white, but may still be black on the tips.

“I still see her brother Milo, so I look at how he’s changed. I look at his colouring and he’s still got his dark markings, so there’s a chance she will too.”

According to Dogs Trust, more than five dogs a week were stolen in Yorkshire last year.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Lisa Toon on 07790 546821, or search #HelpFindMylee on Facebook.