Here are 12 jobs in Wakefield you can apply for now

Subway

A sandwich artist is required at Subway at Snowhill Rise, Wakefield

Main responsibilities include, food preperations including bread and cookie baking, ensuring food areas are maintained according to Health and Safety standards, operating the till and monitoring stock levels.

BP SPAR

Cashier/sales assistant, Fall Ings Service Station, Wakefield.

£9.30 - £9.70 an hour - Full-time, Part-time.

Applicants must be 18+. Experience in a similar role would be preferred although full training would be provided.

Equals One Ltd

Retail stores, The Ridings Shopping Centre, Wakefield.

Arrow Fresh are a rapidly expanding local business specialising in selling high quality locally sourced bakery items.

£10 an hour - Full-time, Permanent.

Pizza Hut

Team member required at the Ings Road branch.

£8.91 an hour - Apprenticeship.

McDonald's

Part time staff member required at the Cathedral Retail Park restaurant.

Starting rate pay: £ 7.50 - Age 16-17, £ 7.50 - Age 18-20, £ 9.00 - Age 21-22, £ 9.00 - Age 23 +

ShoeZone

The store in The Ridings Shopping Centre, Wakefield, is looking for a Saturday sales person.

Rhubarb Triange Brewers Fayre, Wakefield

A front of house team member is required 12 hours per week.

Working on the bar, the restaurant and kitchen.

Toby Carvery

Toby Carvery on Denby Dale Road, is looking for waiting staff in their restaurant.

3 mobiles

The mobile phone shop in Wakefield is looking for a part time retail customer advisor.

The successful candidate will be offering solutions to customers with general mobile or network queries, for which training will be given.

Premier Inn, Wakefield

A team member is required for reception, part time, two to three days a week, 16-20 hours.

£8.91 an hour.

Dunelm

A 12-week temporary sales assistant is required at the Wakefield store at Cathedral Retail Park.

A minimum of 20 hours per week, you will be required to be fully flexible over the course of the week. The hours will be spread across the week but will include at least one evening and one weekend shift.

Home Bargains

Lead store team member is required at the store on Ings Road.

£9.60 an hour,, 20 hours per week.