Here are 17 jobs with Wakefield Council you can apply for now

Reception Assistant

St Thomas à Becket Catholic Secondary School, Barnsley Road, Wakefield,

Salary: starting salary: £10,463, 25 hours per week, Term time only, (Monday – Friday 8am-1pm)

Click here for more information.Covid Response Facilitators x 9

Various areas of Wakefield District

Salary: £20,092.00 - £21,748.00, Grade 5, 37 hour, Temporary

Click here for more information.Care Assistant

Hazel Garth, Hazel Road, Knottingley.

Salary: £10,960.86 - £11,179.94, Grade 4, 21 hours, Permanent

Click here for more informationFree School Meals Support Officer

County Hall, Bond St, Wakefield.

Salary: £9,656.00 to £9,849.00, grade 4. Based on 18.5 hours per week.

Click here for more informationResidential Worker (Casual)

Dacre Avenue Childrens Home, 9 Dacre Avenue, Wakefield.

Salary £13.20 - £14.37 per hour, Casual, Temporary.

Click here for more informationResidential Worker

Wasdale Road, 70 Wasdale Road, Wakefield.

Salary: £12,740.50 - £13,870.50, Grade 7, 18.5 hours, Permanent.

Click here for more informationAdministrative Assistant

Carrwood Road Depot, Carrwood Road, Castleford.

Salary £7,829.18 to £7,985.67, grade 4. Based on 15 hours per week.

For more information click hereTeaching Assistant (SEN)

Highfield School, Gawthorpe Lane, Ossett.

Salary £14,127 - £15,292 (pro-rata for part time staff). Grade 5

Click here for more informationSupport Officer - Anglers

Anglers Country Park, Wintersett, Wakefield.

Salary £10,046 - £10,874 Grade 5. 18.5 hours. Permanent

Click here for more informationLeisure Assistant

Town Hall Normanton, High St, Normanton.

Salary £10.00 - £10.21 per hour, Casual, Permanent

Click here for more informationEarly Help Co-Ordinator

Town Hall Featherstone, Wakefield Road, Featherstone, Pontefract.

Salary £17,872.50 to £19,445.00 pro rata, grade 10. Based on 18.5 hours per week.

For more information click here.Team Leader - Home to School Transport

County Hall, Bond St, Wakefield.

Salary £16,117.00 to £17,364.00 pro rata. Grade 9. Based on 18.5 hours per week.

Click here for more information.Teaching Assistant x 2

Oakfield Park School, Barnsley Rd, Ackworth, Pontefract.

Salary £13,318.70 - £14,416.44, Grade 5 Point 7, 29 hours 40 mins

Click here for more information.Care Assistant

Hazel Garth, Hazel Road, Knottingley,.

Salary £10,960.86 - £11,179.94, Grade 4, 21 hours, Permanen

For more information click hereNursery Practitioner

Happy Days Nursery, 1 Eastmoor Road, Wakefield.

For more information click hereLunchtime Supervisor

Halfpenny Lane J, I & N School, Halfpenny Lane, Pontefract.

Salary Grade 2, SCP 2 (£18,198 per annum, reduced to £1,229.59 per annum actual salary due to term time only)

Click here for more informationSenior Caretaker

Airedale Academy, Crewe Road, Airedale.