Here are 17 jobs with Wakefield Council you can apply for now
If you're looking for work in Wakefield or the Five Towns there may be something here that you'd like to apply for.
Whether you're looking for a head start in a new career, or just hoping to pick up a few hours part time, there's bound to be something for you in the below list.
Reception Assistant
St Thomas à Becket Catholic Secondary School, Barnsley Road, Wakefield,
Salary: starting salary: £10,463, 25 hours per week, Term time only, (Monday – Friday 8am-1pm)
Click here for more information.Covid Response Facilitators x 9
Various areas of Wakefield District
Salary: £20,092.00 - £21,748.00, Grade 5, 37 hour, Temporary
Click here for more information.Care Assistant
Hazel Garth, Hazel Road, Knottingley.
Salary: £10,960.86 - £11,179.94, Grade 4, 21 hours, Permanent
Click here for more informationFree School Meals Support Officer
County Hall, Bond St, Wakefield.
Salary: £9,656.00 to £9,849.00, grade 4. Based on 18.5 hours per week.
Click here for more informationResidential Worker (Casual)
Dacre Avenue Childrens Home, 9 Dacre Avenue, Wakefield.
Salary £13.20 - £14.37 per hour, Casual, Temporary.
Click here for more informationResidential Worker
Wasdale Road, 70 Wasdale Road, Wakefield.
Salary: £12,740.50 - £13,870.50, Grade 7, 18.5 hours, Permanent.
Click here for more informationAdministrative Assistant
Carrwood Road Depot, Carrwood Road, Castleford.
Salary £7,829.18 to £7,985.67, grade 4. Based on 15 hours per week.
For more information click hereTeaching Assistant (SEN)
Highfield School, Gawthorpe Lane, Ossett.
Salary £14,127 - £15,292 (pro-rata for part time staff). Grade 5
Click here for more informationSupport Officer - Anglers
Anglers Country Park, Wintersett, Wakefield.
Salary £10,046 - £10,874 Grade 5. 18.5 hours. Permanent
Click here for more informationLeisure Assistant
Town Hall Normanton, High St, Normanton.
Salary £10.00 - £10.21 per hour, Casual, Permanent
Click here for more informationEarly Help Co-Ordinator
Town Hall Featherstone, Wakefield Road, Featherstone, Pontefract.
Salary £17,872.50 to £19,445.00 pro rata, grade 10. Based on 18.5 hours per week.
For more information click here.Team Leader - Home to School Transport
County Hall, Bond St, Wakefield.
Salary £16,117.00 to £17,364.00 pro rata. Grade 9. Based on 18.5 hours per week.
Click here for more information.Teaching Assistant x 2
Oakfield Park School, Barnsley Rd, Ackworth, Pontefract.
Salary £13,318.70 - £14,416.44, Grade 5 Point 7, 29 hours 40 mins
Click here for more information.Care Assistant
Hazel Garth, Hazel Road, Knottingley,.
Salary £10,960.86 - £11,179.94, Grade 4, 21 hours, Permanen
For more information click hereNursery Practitioner
Happy Days Nursery, 1 Eastmoor Road, Wakefield.
For more information click hereLunchtime Supervisor
Halfpenny Lane J, I & N School, Halfpenny Lane, Pontefract.
Salary Grade 2, SCP 2 (£18,198 per annum, reduced to £1,229.59 per annum actual salary due to term time only)
Click here for more informationSenior Caretaker
Airedale Academy, Crewe Road, Airedale.
Salary £20,092 - £21,748 pa, G5 SCP 7-11, 37 hours per week, all year round.