Here are the shops in Wakefield that have closed down in recent years

With Wakefield seeing many shops close since 2018, from small business to big chains, here's a list of the ones that have shut down. Which do you miss the most?
1. Homebase
The Ings Road store closed earlier. It was one of over 40 Homebase branches to close its doors. The Range is opening in its place on Good Friday 2018.
2. The Original Factory Shop
The Original Factory Shop on Dale Street, Ossett closed at the end of 2018. It was announced shortly before that the company's Normanton branch was also expected to cease trading in 2019.
3. Poundworld
Almost 300 jobs were lost at Poundworlds headquarters in Normanton earlier this year.
4. Toys R Us
Toys "R" Us in Wakefield closed in April 2018.It was among the last 75 in the country to close after admninistrators failed to lock in a buyer for the company, which included Babies R Us.
