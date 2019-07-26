Here's when the demolition of the cooling towers at the former Ferrybridge Power Station will take place

The date has been set for the demolition of the former coal-fired Ferrybridge Power Station.

The power station was officially closed by SSE in March 2016 having produced electricity for over 50 years.

SSE’s principal contractor Keltbray is due to ‘blow down’ the 114-metre-high Cooling Tower 6 with the use of controlled explosives, marking the first stage of major demolition activities at the site.

Safety is the number one priority for SSE and Keltbray, and as such a managed exclusion zone will be in place around the site boundary. There is also an extensive environmental management plan in place for the project.

The first part of the demolition is scheduled to take place this Sunday, July 28.

A larger demolition event is expected to take place in October when up to four of the remaining cooling towers are ‘blown down’.

Further details about this event will be shared closer to the time.

The demolition activities at the site are expected to be fully completed by summer 2021.

These demolition works are part of SSE’s ongoing transition to a low-carbon energy future, in line with the UK’s ambition for net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

As the UK takes action on climate change, SSE is committed to supporting low-carbon generation technologies, with a core focus on renewable energy complemented by super-efficient gas plants.

Charlie Cryans, Director of Construction at SSE, said: “The removal of this cooling tower marks the start of the major demolition activities at Ferrybridge Power Station, with work due to continue over the next two years.

"As always, safety is our number one priority. We’re working closely with West Yorkshire Police, the Highways Agency, the Civil Aviation Authority and local residents to ensure a safe and efficient demolition, while minimising the disruption to the local community.

"This first demolition will act as a pilot for a bigger event scheduled for October, when up to four of the cooling towers will be removed."

“The coal-fired station at Ferrybridge proudly produced electricity for more than 50 years, and at its peak could meet the energy needs of nearly two million people. The start of these demolition works is a landmark moment in the UK’s energy transition, as we move towards a low-carbon future.”