Here's where to watch the Rugby World Cup 2019 final in Wakefield this Saturday

Saturday is a big day for England as the 9th Rugby World Cup, held in Japan, has reached the final with our lads taking on South Africa.

The much anticipated match will kick off at 9am on Saturday, November 2, so if you're planning to get up early and head for the pub, we're giving a helping hand on where to watch.

Pubs and venues across Wakefield are opening their doors in time for the crowds and here are just some options.

*The Keg and Kitchen in the Ridings Centre will open for breakfast and the bar is open from 10am.

*Calder and Hops, Northgate, Wakefield.

*Black Swan, Castleford Road, Normanton.

*Cross Keys, New Road, Old Snydale, Pontefract

*Carleton, Hardwick Road, Pontefract.