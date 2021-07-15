Here's 17 photos showing how Castleford and Featherstone fans are gearing up for the Wembley finals

Nurseries workplaces, shops and houses throughout Castleford and Featherstone have been trimmed up to show their support for their teams before the two finals on Saturday.

And whole families have organised minibuses, supporters clubs have chartered coaches and train tickets have been bought.

Seven members of Julie Wild’s family will be in London supporting the Castleford Tigers and Maureen Tennant- King, her family and friends will be there in support of Featherstone Rovers.

Maureen’s dad Alan Tennant played for Rovers from 1948-1959 and wore the number 4 shirt for the team’s first ever Challenge Cup final against Workington Town in 1952.

And Brambly Hedge nursery in Castleford has put together a magnificent Tigers’ display after a call went out to staff and parents for memorabilia. Some members of the team, past and present,have children attending the nursery so there was plenty to see.

The Featherstone Rovers’ mascot Percy the Pit Pony visited a number of schools in the town.

It was initially hoped that some of the players could accompany him but safety concerns around Covid meant that was not possible.

1. Come on Fev! Featherstone Rovers fans Maureen Tennant King and Terry King. (Picture Scott Merrylees) Buy photo

2. School support Featherstone Rovers' Sarah Elston and Kelly Walsh with pupils from All Saints School. (Picture Scott Merrylees) Buy photo

3. Percy Percy the Pit Pony with pupils from All Saints School in Featherstone, waving their flags. (Picture Scott Merrylees.) Buy photo

4. C'mon Cas! Tigers fans at CBR Engineering in Castleford. (Picture Scott Merrylees( Buy photo