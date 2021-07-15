Here's what to expect at Showcase cinemas as restrictions lifted on 'Freedom Day'

Bosses at the cinema chain want to ensure that all customers and staff are as safe as possible and that the movie going experience is enjoyable and comfortable for all.

Despite government regulations allowing cinemas to operate at full capacity and without social distancing measures from Monday, Showcase has confirmed that an unoccupied single seat will be positioned between each party that has booked seats at its cinemas.

The legal requirement for visitors to cinemas is to wear a face covering will be removed from Monday, however Showcase is recommending that guests continue to wear them.

All Showcase staff within the cinemas will still wear face coverings in the coming weeks, Perspex screens will remain in place at till points, and hand sanitiser will continue to be freely available for guests to use in multiple locations around the cinema.

The cinema chain’s revised social distancing measures come as part of its Be Showcase Safe initiative, introduced 12 months ago when UK cinemas were allowed to reopen following the first lockdown between late March and early July.

Showcase installed air purifying systems that kill airborne viruses into every screen throughout its UK cinemas, which will continue to play an important role going forwards.

Mark Barlow, UK General Manager for Showcase Cinemas, said: “We know that coronavirus cases are still rising in the UK, and with the Government’s easing of restrictions from Monday, we want to give our guests peace of mind at all times when they visit our cinemas.

“To that end, we will be revising the hugely important Be Showcase Safe initiative at our cinemas in England and Scotland with a minimum of one empty seat between groups.

“The health and safety of our guests and staff is paramount and we want everybody to be and feel as safe as possible while inside our cinemas, whilst enjoying the unique experience that only a visit to the cinema can bring.