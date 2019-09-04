HMO approved in Wakefield despite opposition

A property near Wakefield city centre will be turned into a house of multiple occupancy (HMO) after plans were approved, despite several objections.

The end-terrace property at 232 Stanley Road is to be converted into a six-bed house, for short-term tenancy agreements, as well as two self-contained apartments after planning permission was granted by Wakefield Council.

The plans include a two-storey extension to the rear of the existing building, as well as additional entrances to the side of the building.

But the plans were heavily criticised by some, including ward councillor, Olivia Rowley.

She said: “This area is already very tightly developed.

“I feel to have a house of multiple occupation and two flats is excessive. There is limited room for an extension.”HMOs have come under fire in recent years with many claiming they attract anti-social behaviour.