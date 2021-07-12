'Hold your heads up high, you have united the country' Messages of support pour in from England fans in Pontefract and Castleford

"Keep your heads held high lads. Things can only get better. You did us proud."

With the hopes of the nation on one team's shoulders, Pontefract and Castleford have shared their messages of support to what must be a tough next day for the Three Lions.

We asked readers to share their messages of support and everyone is in agreement - you did your country proud.

Here's just a selection of words from fans:

John Hughes said: "Role models on and off the pitch. Great work lads."

Nigel Harris said: "It's a young learning team. ROLL ON THE WORLD CUP."

Antony Gatley: "You were amazing on and off the pitch, you did yourselves proud."

Josie Hall: "Proud of them all. Ok, so we lost, but they won our hearts with their attitude and behaviour. Better luck next time lads."

Katie Wilcox said: "Come home with your heads held high, you played well and fair and we are so very proud of you all."

Debra Scott: "They did us proud well done lads."

Terrie Heaton said: "Proud of the team and the manager. We have a dream. It will come home one day."

Louise Knotts: "Hold your heads up high. So proud of you all. You lifted everyone's spirits, just what we needed after the last year."

James Jez Slatter: "They brought football home, they united the country, that's more than a trophy, Pick our heads up and we go again."

Karen Connell: "So very well played, I am proud to be English, congratulations to all the team."

Shelley Paterson said: "So proud, we made a final, you did good and lifted our spirits when we needed it!! Awful to lose to penalties but it's the way it goes. Hold your heads high, you made England proud and smile!"

Stephen Campsall said: "Keep your heads held high lads. Things can only get better. You did us proud."

Janet Woodcock: "So proud of what they’ve achieved! Their day will come!"

Claire Fleming: "Next stop the World Cup. This was just the warm up for that!"

Ann Mcinnes James: "Hold your heads high lads, You all did us proud. Looking forward to World Cup next year."