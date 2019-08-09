Holiday homes plan rejected for a second time over green belt issue

The latest attempt to have holiday homes built on land at Crigglestone has been dealt a blow after plans were rejected for a second time.

Four log cabins were proposed for the site off Blacker Lane that the owner said would be ideal for tourists visiting local attraction such as the Yorkshire Sculpture Park, the National Coal Mining Museum or Pugneys.

The plans included drawings for a ‘typical log cabin’ built across one storey with two double bedrooms.

But Wakefield Council’s planning department refused to grant permission, saying the land in question is green belt, which means it is protected from development, unless exceptional circumstances are presented with the plans.

A report into the plans read: “The scheme would harm the openness of the area and lead to the incremental erosion of the green belt.

“The ability of the proposal to make a noticeable contribution to the economy, in terms of employment opportunities within the development and likely spend from visitors to four lodges in the wider district area, are a positive, but the benefit is not deemed to be substantial.”

A previous application was turned down by Wakefield Council in 2017 on the grounds that it was harmful to the surrounding greenbelt land, highway safety and was not in a sustainable location.

Applicant Gilbert Chapple had argued the reasons for the initial rejection had been resolved, including a reduction in the size of the development along with extra tree planting.

He questioned the green belt situation says the former Brice Hill Colliery land is of poor quality and would not support agricultural use.