Hugh Jackman stops for Sunday dinner at Wakefield pub

Hollywood star Hugh Jackman made an appearance in Wakefield last week when he took a break from tour rehearsals to enjoy a Sunday dinner.

The Greatest Showman star surprised fans when he was spotted at The New Inn, Walton, last weekend.

In a post to Facebook, the pub said: "It’s not every day that Hugh Jackman pops in to a pub in Walton for his Sunday dinner (last week).

"He chose belly pork - what will you choose?"

The actor, who is best known for his role as Wolverine in Marvel's X-Men, will begin his The Man, The Music, The Show tour in Glasgow this evening.

It is thought he was rehearsing for the tour at Production Park, in South Kirkby, when he made an appearance at the pub.