Hundreds visit Pontefract Castle for Yorkshire Day

Hundreds of visitors turned out to Pontefract Castle to celebrate Yorkshire Day.

Horse-riding, a coconut shy, a barrel organ, and Queen Victoria herself awaited visitors to the attraction, who spent the day enjoying the garden party under the white-rose flag.

The celebrations on August 1 came after it was announced that the 11th-century castle would be taken off English Heritage’s ‘at-risk’ register, amid fears it could be lost.

However, millions of pounds have since been spent on the structure as part of the Key to the North Project.

Coun Jacquie Speight, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for culture, leisure and sport, said: “I’m delighted that so many people took part in the fantastic Yorkshire Day celebrations at Pontefract Castle.

"It was a double celebration with the castle also coming off the ‘at risk’ register, and it was wonderful to see the castle being enjoyed by so many, young and old.

“The turnout on the day shows that people have great pride in our county.”

Meanwhile, the castle attraction is currently hosting a ‘Week of Tomfoolery’ - six days of fun and games which started on Monday and will run until this Saturday.

In addition, weekly live acoustic music involving several artists will continue on Saturday in the castle’s bandstand from noon to 2pm, with a folk music concert held between 11am and 4pm on Sunday.