"I just love the people of Wakefield," admits singing star Jane McDonald on BBC's The One Show

BBC’s The One Show put Wakefield in the spotlight this week when singing star Jane McDonald spoke of her passion for her home city.

The 56-year-old was on the early-evening chat show on Tuesday where she was asked about her West Yorkshire roots.

They also screened surprise messages from her friends, including Blacker Hall Farm and the mayor of Wakefield, Councillor Charlie Keith.

Overwhelmed by the messages, she said: “I have just got a thing about Wakefield, I just love the people there. It’s as if I was meant to be born in Wakefield.

“It’s right in the centre of the United Kingdom so for me to tour and go all around the UK, I’m right in the centre.

“Wakefield is just a beautiful city and I’m very proud to be from there.”

In his message, Coun Keith said: “You are such a fantastic ambassador for the city. Next time you’re home, come and see us.”