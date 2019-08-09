Identity of the phantom anti-Brexit message writer in Wakefield is revealed

Residents were baffled when anti-Brexit messages started appearing on the walls of their Wakefield street.

Written in chalk, messages saying simply 'Demand a new vote' and 'Brexit is based on lies. Reject it' were spotted on walls near to Queen Elizabeth Grammar School.

Resident Carla Petts took to Facebook with a video of the phantom chalker after the messages would reappear many times after being washed away by the rain.

She initially believed it to be the work of young people, but then caught the culprit on camera and was surprised with what she saw.

Sha said: "I expected it to be youths, but when I saw an older lady, I was shocked, but pretty impressed.

"She's still putting her thought out there.

"What a woman."

The response on Facebook was largely supportive of the woman, with people calling her 'fiesty' a 'rebel' and 'legend'.