In pictures: Buckets of fun as the seaside comes to Castleford.

All the fun of a Great British seaside holiday came to Castleford at the weekend.

Thousands turned out for the return of the town’s annual seaside event. Sand, attractions and seaside entertainment filled Castleford town centre.

All the fun of a Great British seaside holiday came to Castleford at the weekend.

Coun Jacquie Speight, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for culture, leisure and dport, said: “The seaside is a special place for having fun and making memories.

“It was great to have this event back in Castleford, so many people turned out and thoroughly enjoyed what was a windy day at the beach.”

The seaside visits Wakefield on August 17.