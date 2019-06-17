Participant draws closer to the finish line

IN PICTURES: Can you spot any familiar faces at Pontefract 10k run?

Many took part in the Pontefract 10k run for the Prince of Wales Hospice on the morning of Sunday 16 June.

Take a look through our pictures of the fun day for a great charity.

Participant enjoys 10k run

1. Smiling Faces

Two participants from different running clubs

2. Support

Wakefield participant runs ahead

3. Fun

Communities from across the district partook in the run

4. Coming together

