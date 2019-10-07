Take a look at some of the photos from day 1 of the UK's largest pumpkin festival.

IN PICTURES: Farmer Copley's annual Pumpkin Festival returns for 2019

Take a look at some of the photos from day 1 of the UK's largest pumpkin festival.

For tickets, dates and more information, visit: Farmer Copleys Pumpkin Festival 2019

The popular tractor barrel ride returns to the pumpkin festival, along with many other activities.

1. Rides

The popular tractor barrel ride returns to the pumpkin festival, along with many other activities.
JPIMedia
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
This adorable witch enjoys jumping in muddy puddles.

2. Halloween

This adorable witch enjoys jumping in muddy puddles.
JPIMedia
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
The Farmer grows his pumpkins over 20 acres of land to be picked at the festival.

3. Pumpkins

The Farmer grows his pumpkins over 20 acres of land to be picked at the festival.
JPIMedia
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Visitors are invited to pick and carve their own pumpkins.

4. PYO

Visitors are invited to pick and carve their own pumpkins.
JPIMedia
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4