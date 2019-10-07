IN PICTURES: Farmer Copley's annual Pumpkin Festival returns for 2019
Take a look at some of the photos from day 1 of the UK's largest pumpkin festival.
1. Rides
The popular tractor barrel ride returns to the pumpkin festival, along with many other activities.
2. Halloween
This adorable witch enjoys jumping in muddy puddles.
3. Pumpkins
The Farmer grows his pumpkins over 20 acres of land to be picked at the festival.
4. PYO
Visitors are invited to pick and carve their own pumpkins.
