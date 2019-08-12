In pictures: Hundreds join Wakefield LGBT Pride parade 2019
Wakefield waved its rainbow flag proudly this weekend as the city's LGBT Pride event returned for a 14th year.
Hundreds of people joined the parade through the city centre on Sunday afternoon, before gathering to enjoy an afternoon of entertainment on Lower Warrengate.
Members of the LGBT+ community from across West Yorkshire joined the parade on Sunday afternoon.
Paul Butterfield
jpimediaresell
2. Family fun
People of all ages joined the fun at the pride event on Lower Warrengate.
Paul Butterfield
jpimediaresell
3. Drive-by pride
It wasn't just people getting dressed up for the occasion - this car was adorned with rainbow flags too.
Holly Gittins
jpimediaresell
4. Big grins
It was all smiles for these dancers, who led the parade.
Paul Butterfield
jpimediaresell
View more