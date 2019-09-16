In pictures: Thousands join the fun at the Normanton Gala Weekend 2019
The annual Normanton Gala Weekend returned this weekend, with entertainment, stalls, fireworks, dance displays and more.
The Gala celebrates the best the town has to offer, and features a parade through the town, as well as stalls and activities in Haw Hill Park. Can you spot any familiar faces in the parade photos below?
1. Ceremonial smiles
Deputy Mayor Councillor Tracey Austin enjoyed the sun as the parade worked its way through town.