In pictures: Thousands join the fun at the Normanton Gala Weekend 2019

The annual Normanton Gala Weekend returned this weekend, with entertainment, stalls, fireworks, dance displays and more.

The Gala celebrates the best the town has to offer, and features a parade through the town, as well as stalls and activities in Haw Hill Park. Can you spot any familiar faces in the parade photos below?

Deputy Mayor Councillor Tracey Austin enjoyed the sun as the parade worked its way through town.

1. Ceremonial smiles

Councillor Josie Farrar, the Mayor of Normanton, also joined the parade.
It was all smiles from the Normanton Knightingales Cheerleaders as they danced through the parade.

3. Team spirit

It is tradition for the mayor to join the parade.

4. Leading the town

