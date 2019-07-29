Thousands of people gathered to watch as the destruction of Ferrybridge Power Station began this weekend.

In pictures: Thousands watch as Ferrybridge Power Station demolition begins

A local landmark, the power station once employed 900 people. Four of the remaining cooling towers will be blown down later this year. For video of Sunday's demolition, click here. Did you gather to watch the demolition this weekend?

Work to demolish the towers has been underway for several months. This included clearing the inside of the towers to make way for explosives.

1. Well prepared

Gary Longbottom
Ferrybridge officially closed in 2016, and demolition work on site began later that year.
Gary Longbottom
Ferrybridge Power Station generated power for more than 50 years, and is one of the area's most recognisable landmarks.

3. Landmark towers

Gary Longbottom
On Sunday, July 28, 2019, thousands of people gathered to watch as Cooling Tower 6 was demolished.

4. Crowds gathered

Jonathan Gawthorpe
