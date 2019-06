Over 2,100 people took part in the Race For Life in Thornes Park on Saturday, June 15, coming together to raise almost £130,000 for Cancer Research UK. For pictures from the Pretty Muddy event, click here.

1. Women, men and children take part For the first time this year men were able to join in the race. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

2. Teamwork It was all smiles for these three as they joined the race. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

3. For Judith participants remembering the loved ones who battled. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

4. cowboys in tutu's Race For Life is all fun and colourful. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

View more