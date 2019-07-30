Is your firm the best digital company in Wakefield?

We are looking for candidates for our Digital/Technology Development Award at the Wakefield Express Excellence in Business Awards.

In an ever changing technology world, this award recognises businesses who have embraced digital/technology development and have seen substantial business growth through either a new product launch, business process or project development.

This year Wakefield BID has sponsored the Overall Business Award and Haribo is sponsoring this year’s New Business of the Year award.

Gin company Fords of Wakefield has sponsored the drinks reception for the ceremony.

There’s still time to get your nomination in and there are still categories available to sponsor.

BBC Look North presenter Harry Gration will host the awards ceremony, which will be held at the Cedar Court Hotel, Denby Dale Road, on September 26.

The deadline for nominations is August 15.

To make a nomination please visit www.wakefieldbusinessawards.co.uk For more information on sponsoring an award please email jo.edmondson@jpimedia.co.uk

The categories are:

SME Business of the Year

Large Business of the Year

New Business of the Year

International Business of the Year

Leisure/Retail Business of the Year

Sustainable Business Award

Digital/Technology Development Award

Employer of the Year

Company CSR Initiative of the Year

Apprentice of the Year

Entrepreneur of the Year Overall Business of the Year

