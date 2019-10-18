It’s panto time! Jack and the Beanstalk comes to Theatre Royal, Wakefield

Jack and the Beanstalk Theatre Royal, Wakefield, November 21 to January 5.

Be dazzled, dazed and delighted with Theatre Royal, Wakefield, and its pantomime of of giant proportions. Jack’s mum is sick with worry. Penniless, widowed and hopeless, something has got to give.

When young Jack is forced into taking his beloved cow to market, he is offered some magic beans in exchange for the cow.

Little does Jack know that those teeny tiny beans will change his fortunes forever…

Don’t miss this terrific tall tale, created and produced at the theatre. Tickets: 01924 211 311