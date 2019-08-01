Join Wakefield’s Litter Pick Me Up and help clean our streets

A litter pick with a difference is planned in Wakefield city centre tomorrow - with volunteers given the backing of a jazz band.

Back Chat Brass are being lined up to play while the ‘Litter Pick Me Up’ event takes place and to recruit helpers.

Coun Maureen Cummings, the council’s cabinet member for environment and communities, said: “Our Litter Pick Me Up is a fantastic way to celebrate the feel-good factor that comes with taking small, positive actions like picking up litter.

“We want to encourage residents, schools, businesses and community groups to volunteer and become litter heroes in their local area.

“Litter is a blight on the environment and costs millions of pounds to clear.

“Even though the council is working hard to tackle it, we need everyone’s help to make a big difference together.

“We would love as many people as possible to join in the parade and be inspired to start a ‘litter pick me up’ in their local area.

“We can provide equipment, training and support so that everyone can have a safe and enjoyable litter pick.”

The parade will begin at the Town Hall on Wood Street at 12.30pm, tomorrow, Friday. August 2, taking in various city centre locations.

The second part of the parade will begin at 1.45pm from Create Café in Wakefield One, before heading to the Cathedral precinct and ending with a final performance from Back Chat Brass in Trinity Walk at 2.30pm.

People are invited to join the parade, sign the pledge to stop the drop and start a litter pick me up, take a picture for social media using the selfie frame and collect rewards in exchange for picking up litter along the route.