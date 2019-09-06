Joint celebrations as platinum couple turn 90 and raise hundreds for Yorkshire Air Ambulance

A platinum couple have marked their wedding anniversary by raising more than £600 for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Elsie and Dick Holland will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary later this year - the same year as they both mark their 90th birthdays.

Elsie and Dick's wedding day in 1949.

The pair marked the year of celebration with a joint party this weekend, where they collected £645 for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance from almost 100 guests.

Elsie and Dick married at St Mary’s Church in South Elmsall in December 1949. They lived with Elsie’s parents for three years before relocating to South Kirkby, where they have remained since.

Trica Walmsley, the couple’s daughter, said: “My dad was 90 in January and my mum is 90 in October and it’s their platinum anniversary on Christmas Eve.

“I said we’d have a nice dinner and mum said ‘Oh no, we don’t want any fuss’. But then she booked the cricket club for a party. They enjoyed it very much, it was a big success.

“People travelled from Scarborough, we have a lot of family there. We only ever get together for funerals so it was lovely.

“My dad likes to read and listen to the radio. He’s an avid reader and he loves to listen to the radio.

“My mum’s all about family, she likes to see us as often as she can and she likes nothing more than meeting up

“We were amazed they collected so much for the air ambulance.

“They just feel strongly about it. There is a member of our family who has used it, but they’ve always supported it.”

Dick, who previously worked as a miner in South Kirkby, and Elsie, who worked in a tailor’s factory, are also proud grandparents to Katherine and great-grandparents to Charlie.

They will mark their 70th wedding anniversary on Tuesday, December 24.