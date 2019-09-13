Junction 32 shopping centre marks its 20 year anniversary with a bang

Castleford shopping centre Junction 32 has celebrated its 20th birthday.

Vintage 1920s popped-up across the outlet throughout the day and a huge game of pass the parcel was held.

Several winners received gift cards for Junction 32 and its retailers, while others received 1920s toys and props.

Many of the outlet’s retailers joined in with the birthday celebrations.

Centre manager Darren Winter said: “We’ve had an amazing two-day birthday party which has seen thousands of customers entertained while they shopped.

"The weekend of celebrations has kickstarted our plans to create a refreshed shopping experience for our customers from across the region and beyond, and we’re thrilled with the initial feedback to our rebrand.”

The centre is about to have a rebrand, which will involve a complete redesign of the centre façade and landscape.

Junction 32 is home to more than 90 retailers. It is owned and managed by property development firm Landsec.