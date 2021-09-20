Kirklands Hotel raises over £5K for Wakefield Hospice and district's Down Syndrome Support Group
Kirklands Hotel in Wakefield raised an amazing amount of money for two local charities with a fun-packed event.
The hotel, on Leeds Road at Outwood, raised £5,119 for Wakefield Hospice and the Wakefield and District Down Syndrome Support Group, splitting the money between the two.
The event, held on August 29, saw the community come together to enjoy food and live music, while raising money for the charities.
Football matches, raffles and tombolas were also held with top prizes up for grabs.
The hotel said they would like to thank Kirklands FC, Kirklands Hotel, Digraph transport services & KH mortgages, and everyone who went along on the day to make it such a huge success.