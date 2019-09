It’s a stitch up!

Voluntary knitters have helped produce dozens of ‘Bobby Buddies’ as part of a new initiative to give the teddy bears top young children going through a traumatic or life altering situation in which the police are involved.

The Castleford policing team put out the appeal in June and were staggered by the response, posting a ‘thank you’ and a photo of the knitted bears on their Facebook page.