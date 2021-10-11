Knottingley care home will be refurbished and reopened after being sold to Amicura Care Group

Riverside Court was sold for an undisclosed price.

Originally opened in 1995, Riverside Court is a purpose-built care home divided into four separate units, of all which have their own dining and lounge areas.

The home comprises 60 bedrooms split out over two levels and was previously registered with the CQC for 60 elderly residents before its closure in 2018.

The business has been bought by leading care provider, Amicura Care Group. This will be the eighth home in the group’s portfolio.

Mahesh Patel, CEO of Amicura Care Group, said: “As one of the UK’s leading care home operators, we are always looking for opportunities to expand our portfolio and we are very pleased that Christie & Co was able to draw our attention to Riverside Court.

"The home has been closed for a couple of years, so it is our intention to refurbish it and reopen it to residents in the coming months.”

Jonathan Wickens, Director at Christie & Co, who handled the sale, said, “We are pleased to have worked with Amicura Care Group on their purchase of Riverside Court and feel sure they will provide quality care facilities for the people of Knottingley and the surrounding areas.

“We have seen a resurgence in the market over the last six months with competitive bidding on many assets.

"Operators continue to acquire good performing assets or alternatively turnaround opportunities which offer the chance to redevelop an existing site.”