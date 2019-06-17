Knottingley couple’s black-tie ball raises £10,000 for Yorkshire Air Ambulance and Alzheimer’s Society

A West Yorkshire couple have raised an incredible £10,469 for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance and the Alzheimer’s Society after hosting a ball at the Darrington Golf Club.

Tony and Corinne Walton from Knottingley, have been hosting events for various charities over the past seven years, but decided to focus this year’s fundraising efforts on the Yorkshire Air Ambulance and the Alzheimer’s Society, following his mothers’ diagnosis.

Their 112 black tie guests were treated to a three-course meal, entertainment by artist Neil O’Neil and a silent auction.

Silent auction prizes were given generously by businesses from across the country and included tickets for the Cricket World Cup, a golf package at St Andrew’s Golf Club including accommodation, hot tubs and BBQs.

The event raised an impressive £10,469, which surpassed their previous year’s fundraising total of £7,500 and was split between both chosen charities.

Angela Vyas, West Yorkshire Community Fundraiser for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance, said: “We would like to say a huge thank you Tony and Colleen for organising such an incredible event and raising such a phenomenal amount of money for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

“It costs £12,000 a day to keep the Yorkshire Air Ambulance’s maintained and in the air and the £5,234 raised will help tremendously towards the vital funding of our service.”