Knottingley school's joy as local firm donates cash to replace stolen bikes

After a sad start to the week, Knottingley St Botolph’s Academy is heading into the weekend with some fantastic news.

Arriving at school on Monday morning, staff and children were devastated to find out all 18 of their bikes and trikes had been stolen during a break-in over the weekend.

Mark Sutcliffe, Senior Planner at Allied whose children attend St Botolph’s, said: "Allied Glass are always keen to support the local community, so when they heard of the mindless theft at St Botolph’s C of E Academy over the weekend, they didn’t hesitate stepping in to replace all the bikes and trikes that were stolen.”

Florrie Crozier, Freddie Barras and Isabella McGowan arrived at school on Monday to the sad news that their bikes had been stolen. (photo Scott Merrylees)

Interim Headteacher, Ian Goddard said: "We have been absolutely blown away by the generosity of Allied Glass and we can't thank them enough for what they have done for our children.