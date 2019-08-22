Last shout out for Wakefield Express Excellence in Business Awards as Britain's Got Talent star added to lineup

It’s the last call to shout about your company at this year’s Wakefield Express Excellence in Business Awards as the window for nominations closes today (Thursday).

And Wakefield’s Britain’s Got Talent finalist Siobhan Phillips has been confirmed at the entertainment for the ceremony.

On the last day for submissions there are a range of categories and it’s free to enter.

Concorde Technology Group is sponsoring this year’s Digital/Technology Development Award.

HSBC is sponsoring International Business of the Year, Wakefield College is sponsoring Apprentice of the Year, and Wakefield Bondholders is a table sponsor.

Wakefield Council is sponsoring the SME Business of the Year Award. Wakefield BID has sponsored the Overall Business Award and Leisure/Retail Business of the Year. Haribo is sponsoring this year’s New Business of the Year award.

Gin company Forged in Wakefield – formerly Fords of Wakefield – has sponsored the drinks reception for the ceremony. Director Gary Ford said: “We are proud of our Wakefield gin and wanted to sponsor the drinks reception because we feel it is important to celebrate local business success.

“We are a small business and the support we have received from local businesses and the local community has been fantastic.”

BBC Look North presenter Harry Gration will host the awards ceremony, which will be held at the Cedar Court Hotel, Denby Dale Road, on September 26. To nominate visit www.wakefieldbusinessawards.co.uk

For sponsoring please email jo.edmondson@jpimedia.co.uk

The categories are:

SME Business of the Year

Large Business of the Year

New Business of the Year

International Business of the Year

Leisure/Retail Business of the Year

Sustainable Business Award

Digital/Technology Development Award

Employer of the Year Company

Company CSR Initiative of the Year

Apprentice of the Year

Entrepreneur of the Year

Overall Business of the Year

Contact Karen GoodridgeCross on karen.cross@jpimedia.co.uk or Tracey Ball on tracey.ball@jpimedia.co.uk