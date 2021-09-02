Leave a local legacy by supporting the RSPCA Leeds, Wakefield and District Branch

This September, the RSPCA Leeds, Wakefield and District Branch are launching their first #CloseToHome campaign to highlight the importance of donating to charities in your will.

A will is one of the most important documents you will ever sign, but the prospect of thinking about sorting your affairs once your gone can be overwhelming and often sad.

The branch wants to change the discourse around ‘after-life admin’ and showcase the amazing impact your money can have if you get to decide exactly where it goes.

After caring for your loved ones, the branch is asking you to look at causes close to home and see how your donation, big or small, can continue to change lives after you’re gone.

Leaving a gift in your will is a way to help a charity close to your heart.

If you have been around pets in your life you know the significant joy they can bring to our lives. Remembering RSPCA Leeds, Wakefield & District Branch in your will is a wonderful way to help less fortunate animals in the community for many years to come.

The branch also has a #ForeverPaws scheme which is an option for caring for your pets when you’re gone.

The Forever Paws scheme is their local version of the RSPCA’s ‘Home for Life’ scheme so people know their animals will stay close to home.

If you want to leave your pet to the care of the amazing team at branch until they’re rehomed, you simply need request a pack and complete a pet questionnaire.

Once accepted, you will change the information on your will and at this point you can decide whether to leave a gift in their will for the branch to look after your pet.

The scheme aims to give pet owners peace of mind about the future of their furry friend in the event of the owner’s death.

The scheme is free to join, but the branch encourages participants to RSPCA Leeds, Wakefield & District Branch News www.rspcaleedsandwakefield.org.uk include them in their will if possible because as a separately registered charity to the national RSPCA, any donation big or small has such an irreversible impact on the services the branch can offer for local animals and pet owners.

The campaign is spearheaded by Sally Balmforth, Head of Fundraising and Communications, and Andrea Loftus, Digital Marketing and Communications Assistant.

Andrea said “I think it can often be a hard subject for us to talk about, but taking the time to decide where you want your money to go and considering the value it will have for local charities for years to come is so important.

"The #CloseToHome campaign is intended to provide a space for conversation around what happens to our money and our beloved pets after we go, and by sharing resources for those who haven’t considered writing a will before, and by showcasing how we use your donations in our branch, we hope it will begin a more candid conversation around Legacy Giving within the third sector as a whole.”

The campaign will be taking place throughout the month, in coordination with ‘Remember a Charity’ which will take place next week from September 6 to 12.